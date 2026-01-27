Previous
Trying by gaf005
Trying

The mild winter conditions have fooled some of the white Camellia buds into thinking it is time to emerge but they are struggling and I fear they have a shock coming.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Suzanne ace
Oh dear!
January 27th, 2026  
