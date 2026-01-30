Previous
Waving by gaf005
Waving

The reeds alongside the lake were swaying in the breeze and glinting as they caught the remaining sunlight from the lowering afternoon sun.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
January 30th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
beautiful light and lovely against the black
January 30th, 2026  
Sid ace
Nice simple composition made complete by the beautiful lighting...
January 30th, 2026  
