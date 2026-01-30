Sign up
Previous
Photo 2798
Waving
The reeds alongside the lake were swaying in the breeze and glinting as they caught the remaining sunlight from the lowering afternoon sun.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
3
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2798
photos
88
followers
65
following
766% complete
View this month »
2791
2792
2793
2794
2795
2796
2797
2798
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
24th January 2026 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
January 30th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
beautiful light and lovely against the black
January 30th, 2026
Sid
ace
Nice simple composition made complete by the beautiful lighting...
January 30th, 2026
