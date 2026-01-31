Previous
Sitting pretty by gaf005
Photo 2799

Sitting pretty

I spotted the seagull first - they love higher perches - but then my eye was drawn to the magnificent symmetry in this elegant chimney.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
