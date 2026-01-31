Sign up
Previous
Photo 2799
Sitting pretty
I spotted the seagull first - they love higher perches - but then my eye was drawn to the magnificent symmetry in this elegant chimney.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
