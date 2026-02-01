Sign up
Previous
Photo 2800
Bell Pepper
When my wife was preparing a meal she thought this would make a good subject for a photo. She was right. What a considerate wife!
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jennifer
ace
Haha, yes she was right! Great detail and good against the black.
February 1st, 2026
