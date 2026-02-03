Previous
Eternal Flame by gaf005
Photo 2802

Eternal Flame

When everything is dull and lifeless in the dead of winter, a Garden Centre is sure bet for something unusual, and even better, fish and chips were on a half price offer.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact