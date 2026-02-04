Sign up
Previous
Photo 2803
Pied Peacock
This white or harlequin peacock flew up onto a fence and posed as pretty as a picture in the sunshine for me to take as many photos as I wanted - which was, of course, far too many!
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th February 2026 2:23pm
Jennifer
ace
Beautiful shot. I love peacocks and I like the bokeh behind its head
February 4th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful details
February 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beauty, lovely close up.
February 4th, 2026
