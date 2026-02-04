Previous
Pied Peacock by gaf005
Photo 2803

Pied Peacock

This white or harlequin peacock flew up onto a fence and posed as pretty as a picture in the sunshine for me to take as many photos as I wanted - which was, of course, far too many!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Beautiful shot. I love peacocks and I like the bokeh behind its head
February 4th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful details
February 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beauty, lovely close up.
February 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact