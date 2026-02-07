Sign up
Previous
Photo 2806
Elegance.
I love the skeletal form of deciduous trees in winter when you can see the lace-like tracery silhouetted against the sky.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2806
photos
88
followers
65
following
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
4th February 2026 2:40pm
Mags
ace
Beautiful lacy patterns in those bare branches.
February 7th, 2026
