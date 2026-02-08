Previous
Knees up by gaf005
These distinctive root protrusions from the bald cypress tree at the water's edge are indeed called 'knees'. Whatever their function, if any, the ducks certainly enjoy lazing around in them.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Amazing find
February 8th, 2026  
