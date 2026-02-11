Previous
Alien by gaf005
Photo 2810

Alien

These dead Gunnera plants look quite other-worldly in their shrivelled state at the side of the lake.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact