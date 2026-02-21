Previous
Grimmia by gaf005
Grimmia

On a drizzly wet day the only thing that seemed to be thriving was the rain soaked moss growing on walls.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Amazing pic
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh how soft and lovely!
February 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
A green hedgehog!
February 21st, 2026  
