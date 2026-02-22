Previous
Fungi by gaf005
Photo 2821

Fungi

It's amazing what you find when you peer into a hollowed out tree stump at the side of the road.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Fantastic fury textures and tones of color.
