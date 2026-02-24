Previous
Bring me sunshine by gaf005
Bring me sunshine

The tulips are struggling to emerge into flower in these grim days but today's glimmer of sunshine gives hope to us all.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
