Wall screw moss by gaf005
As the rain returns today with a vengeance, moss of all varieties thrive.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Beautiful tiny world!
February 27th, 2026  
haskar ace
Great close up. Lovely colour and details.
February 27th, 2026  
