Rotten to the core by gaf005
When we walked round Sheffield Park several paths were closed for tree felling and there were piles of sawn trunks lying around. This hollow trunk shows that some trees did indeed need to be felled.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what an ecosystem was thriving inside there!
February 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Yep, that's some rot, but a great shot!
February 28th, 2026  
