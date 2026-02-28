Sign up
Photo 2827
Photo 2827
Rotten to the core
When we walked round Sheffield Park several paths were closed for tree felling and there were piles of sawn trunks lying around. This hollow trunk shows that some trees did indeed need to be felled.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2827
photos
88
followers
65
following
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what an ecosystem was thriving inside there!
February 28th, 2026
Mags
ace
Yep, that's some rot, but a great shot!
February 28th, 2026
