Peeking by gaf005
Photo 2829

Peeking

Today's beautiful sunshine was beckoning the buds to burst forth.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Bill
Nice closeup.
March 2nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 2nd, 2026  
