I love the contrasts in this image and the fiery glow from the vibrant winter stems of the Dogwood adds that little bit extra.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jack
right angle to get all the colors, beautiful
March 3rd, 2026  
