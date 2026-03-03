Sign up
Previous
Photo 2830
Fire
I love the contrasts in this image and the fiery glow from the vibrant winter stems of the Dogwood adds that little bit extra.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
1
1
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd March 2026 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jack
right angle to get all the colors, beautiful
March 3rd, 2026
