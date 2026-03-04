Previous
Stages by gaf005
Magnolias are magnificent both when fully open and in their phases of development.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful, I think you are about a month ahead of us in the north of the UK.
March 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful buds!
March 4th, 2026  
