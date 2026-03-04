Sign up
Photo 2831
Stages
Magnolias are magnificent both when fully open and in their phases of development.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
Views
5
5
2
1
365
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd March 2026 2:57pm
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful, I think you are about a month ahead of us in the north of the UK.
March 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful buds!
March 4th, 2026
