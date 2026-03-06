Previous
Multitude by gaf005
Photo 2833

Multitude

This is but a mere fraction of the mass of yesterday's magnificent magnolias which graced the tree and were fluttering in the breeze against the azure sky.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact