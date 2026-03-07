Sign up
Photo 2834
Perspective
Nymans House looks tiny, like a doll's house, against the Giant Cedar in the foreground. Mind you, it is huge, as can be seen from the man who has just walked past.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
2nd March 2026 3:00pm
