Photo 2835
How the mighty are fallen
Off the beaten path we found these huge toppled trees. I wonder who put the old gate there?
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 8th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What an interesting find! Nice! I love the textures on the gate.
March 8th, 2026
