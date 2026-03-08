Previous
How the mighty are fallen by gaf005
How the mighty are fallen

Off the beaten path we found these huge toppled trees. I wonder who put the old gate there?
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 8th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What an interesting find! Nice! I love the textures on the gate.
March 8th, 2026  
