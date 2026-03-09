Previous
Repurposing by gaf005
Photo 2836

Repurposing

One tree makes many logs makes one wall.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
776% complete

Mags ace
Wow! Will keep many folks warm through the winter.
March 9th, 2026  
