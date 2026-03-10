Previous
Nature’s repurposing by gaf005
Photo 2837

Nature’s repurposing

The wall of felled logs and proving fertile for fungal growth.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mags ace
Beautiful shelf fungi!
March 11th, 2026  
