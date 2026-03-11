Previous
Camellia by gaf005
Photo 2838

Camellia

Short-lived, especially with the wind and rain, but stunningly beautiful.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Mallory ace
This is gorgeous! Love the pink and the bokeh/pink sparkle. ;)
March 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
March 11th, 2026  
