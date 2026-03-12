Previous
Burgeoning by gaf005
Photo 2839

Burgeoning

There are beginning to be an abundance of buds as spring approaches.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Jennifer ace
Lovely. Great sparkly bokeh.
March 12th, 2026  
