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Bursting by gaf005
Photo 2840

Bursting

The bud breaks open and begins to unfold on its was to full beauty.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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