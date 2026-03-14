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Open for business by gaf005
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Open for business

The stamens and pistil are all ready and await the visit of insects to facilitate pollination.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 14th, 2026  
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