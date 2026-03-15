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Previous
Photo 2842
Deceptive
It could be huge but in fact measures a mere 2 feet across.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th February 2026 5:26pm
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