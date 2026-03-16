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Perfectly Pruned by gaf005
Photo 2843

Perfectly Pruned

These trees at Bateman's National Trust have been 'pollarded' - the upper branches neatly removed back to the framework of primary branches.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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