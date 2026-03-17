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Equidistant by gaf005
Photo 2844

Equidistant

Whoever designed the gardens at Batemans, home of Rudyard Kipling, liked their symmetry.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Corinne ace
A nice view
March 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
March 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of this place.
March 17th, 2026  
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