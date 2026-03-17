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Previous
Photo 2844
Equidistant
Whoever designed the gardens at Batemans, home of Rudyard Kipling, liked their symmetry.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
16th March 2026 4:16pm
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Corinne
ace
A nice view
March 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
March 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of this place.
March 17th, 2026
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