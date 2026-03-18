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On Guard. by gaf005
Photo 2845

On Guard.

The herons are back, nesting high in a tree, this one affording a glimpse as it enjoys the afternoon sunshine.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 18th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Excellent!
March 18th, 2026  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture.
March 18th, 2026  
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