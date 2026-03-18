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Previous
Photo 2845
On Guard.
The herons are back, nesting high in a tree, this one affording a glimpse as it enjoys the afternoon sunshine.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
2nd August 2006 4:18pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Excellent!
March 18th, 2026
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 18th, 2026
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