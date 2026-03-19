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Bulrush by gaf005
Photo 2846

Bulrush

The normal brown, sausage-shaped head has transitioned from a compact structure into a fluffy appearance, eventually releasing its many tiny seeds to be dispersed by the wind.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Babs ace
Love the textures. I saw some bulrushes here a few days ago. Not a common sight here in Australia.
March 19th, 2026  
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