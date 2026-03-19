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Previous
Photo 2846
Bulrush
The normal brown, sausage-shaped head has transitioned from a compact structure into a fluffy appearance, eventually releasing its many tiny seeds to be dispersed by the wind.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
2nd August 2006 4:25pm
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Babs
ace
Love the textures. I saw some bulrushes here a few days ago. Not a common sight here in Australia.
March 19th, 2026
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