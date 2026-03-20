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Shrivelled by gaf005
Photo 2847

Shrivelled

In the undergrowth the sun lit up a dying daffodil, wizened but wonderful.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2026  
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