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Trapped by gaf005
Photo 2848

Trapped

Water globules were caught all over this growing lupin plant, ensnared in the radial, star-like leaves.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Corinne ace
A nice find
March 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
nice
March 21st, 2026  
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