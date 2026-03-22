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Photo 2849
Water Hawthorn
Long before the waterlilies make an appearance this Cape Pondweed emerges to create a beautiful display.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
31st July 2006 3:10pm
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