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Spring Snowflake by gaf005
Photo 2850

Spring Snowflake

I always thought these were a variety of snowdrop but, while related, they are distinct from them with their characteristic green spot.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
March 23rd, 2026  
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