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Previous
Photo 2851
Dead and alive.
The sheer variety of shapes, shades and textures is amazing - and buds developing for new growth.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2851
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
16th March 2026 4:04pm
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Corinne
ace
Nice
March 24th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful. I do love lichen. fav.
March 24th, 2026
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