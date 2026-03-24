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Dead and alive. by gaf005
Photo 2851

Dead and alive.

The sheer variety of shapes, shades and textures is amazing - and buds developing for new growth.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Corinne ace
Nice
March 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful. I do love lichen. fav.
March 24th, 2026  
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