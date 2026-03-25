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Luminous by gaf005
Photo 2852

Luminous

As plants begin to emerge from the barren ground this 'Lucile's Glory of the Snow' glowed in the hedgerow even thought it wasn't (quite) snowing.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Mags ace
How beautiful and so different.
March 25th, 2026  
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