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Somnolent by gaf005
Photo 2854

Somnolent

Several swans found refuge from the bitter wind on the path alongside the park pond and enjoyed an afternoon snooze in the relative warmth of the winter sunlight.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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