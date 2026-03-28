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Photo 2855
Hopeful
My miniature indoor cactus has produced a tiny flower in hope of pollination.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
10th August 2006 9:40am
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