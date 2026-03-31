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Friendly poser by gaf005
Photo 2858

Friendly poser

On our return to Herstmonceux castle after a while due to renovations, the peacocks were numerous, friendly and happy to pose. I was intrigued by the detail of the individual feathers on the crown and neck.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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