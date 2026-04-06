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Translucent by gaf005
Photo 2864

Translucent

The bank of tulips were visible from a distance as they glowed in the afternoon sunlight and were equally stunning up close.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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