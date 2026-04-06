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Photo 2864
Translucent
The bank of tulips were visible from a distance as they glowed in the afternoon sunlight and were equally stunning up close.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
6th April 2026 3:04pm
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