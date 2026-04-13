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Visitor by gaf005
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So there we were, enjoying an ice cream, when this Alderfly joined us on the bench where we were sitting. It did not enhance the experience but was worth a shot.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Corinne ace
A summer sign !
April 13th, 2026  
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