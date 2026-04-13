Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2871
Visitor
So there we were, enjoying an ice cream, when this Alderfly joined us on the bench where we were sitting. It did not enhance the experience but was worth a shot.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2871
photos
86
followers
65
following
786% complete
View this month »
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ60
Taken
24th August 2006 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne
ace
A summer sign !
April 13th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close