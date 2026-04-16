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Previous
Photo 2874
Tempting.
I simply could not resist this cluster of bluebells at the side of the path in spite of numerous photos of the carpets of bluebells.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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365
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Canon EOS 77D
Taken
14th April 2026 11:54am
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty
April 16th, 2026
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