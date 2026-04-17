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Natural by gaf005
Photo 2875

Natural

The Bluebell wood had lots to fallen and felled trees lying around which was not only good for biodiversity but also for unusual camera shots.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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