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Magnificent by gaf005
Photo 2876

Magnificent

In our visit to the British Wildlife Centre we went to see the feeding of the Red Deer but the show was stolen by this white fallow deer - a striking specimen.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Jennifer ace
Wow, great spot and shot.
April 18th, 2026  
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