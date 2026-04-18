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Previous
Photo 2876
Magnificent
In our visit to the British Wildlife Centre we went to see the feeding of the Red Deer but the show was stolen by this white fallow deer - a striking specimen.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
4
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th April 2026 12:30pm
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Jennifer
ace
Wow, great spot and shot.
April 18th, 2026
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