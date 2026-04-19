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Sitting Pretty by gaf005
Photo 2877

Sitting Pretty

In the distance Grey Herons were nesting in the high branches. This one was clearly unhappy with its nest and spent the afternoon bringing added sticks to spruce it up.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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