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Photo 2878
Not talking
The rookery consisted of three trees, each with several nests, several like this one with young. I don't know what had happened here but it wasn't long before the one on the right flapped its wings and flew off.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th April 2026 3:31pm
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