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Touching by gaf005
Photo 2880

Touching

As the two frogs came together it was certainly not a loving embrace, as evidenced by the flurry of movement which followed.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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