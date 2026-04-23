Previous
Alert by gaf005
Photo 2881

Alert

The fox's senses are heightened as it evaluates sight, sound and smells for either danger or food.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact