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Shy by gaf005
Photo 2882

Shy

No matter how many times the keeper tried to show off the hedgehog it darted (4mph) to hide under a log. But who can blame it with 30 people trying to catch a good look at it?
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Amazing expression and shot
April 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Some days you just need your privacy.
April 24th, 2026  
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