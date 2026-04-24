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Previous
Photo 2882
Shy
No matter how many times the keeper tried to show off the hedgehog it darted (4mph) to hide under a log. But who can blame it with 30 people trying to catch a good look at it?
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
18th April 2026 1:15pm
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Jennifer
ace
Amazing expression and shot
April 24th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Some days you just need your privacy.
April 24th, 2026
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